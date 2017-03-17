Social grants system has been taken captive. Its captor is grabbing all that he can, before he's deposed.

The US-listed firm Net 1 uses its subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services’ (CPS) social grant contract as a secret backdoor to get grant beneficiaries’ information, an amaBhungane investigation shows. This was always forbidden. Then Net 1 uses the information to make billions selling loans, insurance and other financial products to beneficiaries.

But Net 1’s executive chairman Serge Belamant has repeatedly denied this – under oath.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) contracted CPS in 2012 to pay social grants nationwide. CPS has since enrolled about 17-million people and given them cards and accounts with Grindrod Bank, a subcontractor. The grants are paid into the Grindrod accounts.

The Sassa contract specifically forbade CPS and its subcontractors from using the beneficiaries’ information for anything but paying grants.

