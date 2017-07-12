Accused to be served with a 'bulky' indictment

Sexual assault case against ex-Parktown Boys coach moved to High Court

11 July 2017

Johannesburg – The sexual assault case against a former Parktown Boys High School sports coach will be moved to the Johannesburg High Court and the accused will be served with a "bulky" indictment.

On Tuesday morning, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard the indictment would be delivered to the court, and that the accused - who cannot be named - would be served on July 19.

Gauteng Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Rasigie Bhika has signed the indictment, according to the charge sheet.

The 22-year-old accused is also an assistant boarding school master, and is charged with sexually grooming more than 20 pupils aged between 15 and 16, sexual assault, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The allegations emerged after the teacher was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil’s genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November last year.

He was initially arrested in November 2016, before being released on bail. He resigned from the school, and did not face an internal disciplinary process.

Initially, the accused's lawyer, Clinton Symes, questioned the legality of a search conducted at his client's Roodepoort home in the west of Johannesburg, as it wasn't conducted in the presence of the accused and his legal team.

The accused’s bail has been extended until his next appearance on July 19.

News24