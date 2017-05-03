Party says important issues of workers rights, advancement of living wage and decent work were overshadowed by narrow factional interests

ANC statement on May Day rallies held 1 May 2017

2 May 2017

Yesterday, workers across the world celebrated and commemorated International Workers Day, paying homage to the struggles, sacrifices and achievements of workers.

In South Africa, workers organized under the progressive banner of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) came out in their overwhelming numbers - with their successful mobilization surpassing those in recent years - calling for the creation of decent work, the defense of existing jobs and the expansion of the comprehensive social security net to the working class.

With one voice, workers sought to defend and reclaim their rights; hard won over many years of struggle working together with the Revolutionary Alliance led by the African National Congress.

Throughout the country, the May Day celebrations were observed in a generally peaceful manner, heeding the call for unity and to desist from factional and divisive practices and tendencies.

In the more than 15 rallies organised by COSATU, the message to build and entrench unity of the Alliance and within its components was received in a disciplined and tolerant manner.

Many understood, as generations before us did, that ours is not a paper alliance but rather one built in the trenches of struggle and a necessary precondition for the advancement of the National Democratic Revolution,

It is concerning however that speeches had to be canceled May Day rally in Manguang in the Free State Province.

There were also reported incidences in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo Provinces.

Regrettably the significance of May Day was thus reduced by the unacceptable conduct of those who chose disorder and intolerance.

As result the important issues of workers rights, the advancement of the living wage and decent work were overshadowed by narrow factional interests.

The African National Congress condemns tis behavior in the strongest possible terms.

The strength of the revolutionary movement and our Alliance has always been the management of intra-organizational contradictions and between the Alliance Partners guided by the highest levels of revolutionary discipline.

There is no alternative to unity within the ANC and within the Alliance.

The Africa National Congress will redouble its effort to foster unity within the movement and the Alliance.

Public displays of disunity broker no victors and only serve to weaken the Alliance as a whole.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 2 May 2017