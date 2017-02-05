Welcome to Tweet of the Week. Every Friday I will use this column to hand out an award to one person who has tweeted something of significance. There are no strict rules, only that the tweet in question must offer an important insight, define a debate (notorious or otherwise) or mark an occasion.

This week the Tweet of the Week goes to @GovernmentZA for:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of patients @ #LifeEsidimeni. Our thoughts are with the affected families to find closure"

Profile: @GovernmentZA is the official Twitter handle for the South African government. It has about 55k followers. Citation: This week a family in Somalia Park informal settlement, Extension 25 in Vosloorus, found the body of their three-year-old child after she went missing last week. Her grandmother had left her in the care of her biological father.