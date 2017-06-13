Billy Nyaku angry that Toby Chance MP the Soweto West head

Durban – A Soweto DA leader has lambasted his party for letting a white person run a predominately black area.

Billy Nyaku, the general secretary for the Soweto West branch, has, for the second time in two years, claimed that his party favours whites over blacks.

However, senior party leadership was quick to reject the allegations, saying Nyaku was bitter about being passed over for a councillor nomination.

In 2016, Nyaku said that white membership and leaders seldom visited townships during political rallies or gatherings.

Speaking to News24 on Monday, Nyaku said he was angry that MP and Soweto West head Toby Chance was leading an area that was predominately black.

Nyaku said a petition had been put together and a number of members in the DA constituency had called on Chance to step down. Nyaku said well over 120 members had signed the petition.

"[They believed he] was not capacitated to add value in the constituency and that he was at all times clueless with township dynamics."

Nyaku also accused Chance of buying data for people who had signed the petition.

"He did this, and now many who signed it are saying they did not sign it."

Nyaku said that Chance was a "typically favoured white figure in the party".

Chance, however, denied the claim. He added that another petition had been put together calling on him to remain as leader.

"I did not pay for data. That is completely false. There was a petition, with 217 signatures signed, supporting my position as leader of the constituency.”

DA regional chairperson Khume Ramulifho said the party was aware of the issues in Soweto West. He said it was unfair for Nyaku to use race to divide the party.

"We do not see why a black person must serve in a black area or white person serve a white area. The DA believes that anyone of any race can lead anywhere."

Ramulifho said that Nyaku had been passed over for a councillor nomination, which had upset him.

"Unfortunately, we have hundreds of candidates. It takes a diverse skill set to report back on finances and other complex issues. All processes were followed and he did not get it."

