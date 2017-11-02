Gauteng Dept of Education in the process of preparing the children for court

State completes ID parade in Soweto school guard sexual assault case

1 November 2017

Johannesburg - The State says it has completed the identification parade in the case against a security guard who allegedly sexually assaulted at least 87 school girls at a Soweto primary school.

State prosecutor Cheryl Slack told the Protea Glen Magistrate's Court in Soweto on Wednesday that they had successfully completed the statements and interviews of 55 pupils.

Slack asked for the matter to be postponed for the State to assess the victims' readiness for trial.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were in the process of preparing the children for court.

"We are making sure that the children are ready to appear in court. In our task team we have Teddy Bear Clinic, social workers and other stakeholders," Mabona said outside court.

Mabona also urged parents to raise their concerns directly with the education department.

At his last court appearance, the security guard said that he would not be applying for bail.

Initially, it was reported that 54 pupils had been sexually assaulted, but the figure later rose to 87.

The matter was postponed to November 30 for further investigation.

