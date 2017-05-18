Defense attorney says they can't place him at the scene

State's case against alleged Chief Justice burglar is weak - lawyer

17 May 2017

Johannesburg - The lawyer of the alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice, says the State's case against his client is weak.

"As far as we are concerned, they don't have a case against him and they can't place him at the scene," defence attorney Sammy Mahlangu said outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Nkosinathi Msimango, 34, dressed in a blue blazer, white shirt, black pants and black Louis Vuitton shoes, appeared briefly before court.

State Prosecutor Baba Yusuf asked for a postponement for further investigation.

"Due to all the public holidays we couldn't get certain statements. There are almost 11 aspects outstanding," Yusuf said.

Life 'a mess'

Msimango expressed his unhappiness at the postponement, saying outside court that his life is a "mess".

"This case is taking long and I am wasting a lot of money paying the lawyers. My wish is for this case to end so that I can be free and move on with my life."

He said he was also exhausted by the media attention the case had attracted.

Msimango handed himself to police on March 24, after police said he had information that could lead to the recovery of 15 computers that were stolen from the office, in Midrand, during the early hours of Saturday, March 18.

The computers contained sensitive information about the country's judges.

His brother, Given Msimango, 20, and cousin Bigboy Yose, 37, who were also arrested in connection with the robbery, were granted R1 000 bail each by the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court.

Msimango faces two counts of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and Yose four counts for contravening the Identification Act because he was found with forged identity documents.

The court found there was no evidence at present linking the two men to the burglary.

The matter was postponed to July 11.

