Stray bullet injures pupil in Cape Town classroom

01 August 2017
Cape Town – A Grade 10 pupil at Bonteheuwel High School was injured by a stray bullet.

The bullet pierced a classroom window and grazed the 23-year-old learner's leg on Monday.

The Western Cape Education Department on Tuesday said counselling had been arranged for the teacher and pupils. "Three other learners complained about ear pain. The learners were taken to the day hospital," spokesperson Millicent Merton said.Police spokesperson Sergeant Leon Fortuin said the projectile was handed in at the Bishop Lavis police station, as it was not lodged in the pupil’s flesh. He suffered only minor injuries.

Police were investigating an attempted murder case. No arrests have been made.

