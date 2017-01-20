Khanyile faces eight charges ranging from public violence to an illegal gathering, trespassing and inciting violence

Support outside court for EFF student

19 January 2017

Durban - There was a small contingent of supporters for Fees Must Fall student Bonginkosi Khanyile ahead of his pre-trial conference at Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Khanyile has enjoyed a large support base since his arrest during Fees Must Fall protests at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in September last year. He has been denied bail for contravening a previous court order.

EFF-affiliated Khanyile has been behind bars since September 27, and faces eight charges ranging from public violence to an illegal gathering; trespassing and inciting violence.

Khanyile had appealed the decision by the Durban Magistrate's Court to deny him bail in both October and November last year.

In November, magistrate Jackie Jonck denied him bail, saying that although universities were closed, the large support base for Khanyile in court indicated his influence over others.

"From the supporters in court, it is clear he still commands influence," she said at the time, adding that the Fees Must Fall matter was still not resolved, with government and students not agreeing on a way forward.

Her ruling raised the ire of EFF supporters, with one of their leaders, Gazuzu Nduli, calling the magistrate a white racist outside the court building.

He said at the time: "The magistrate is obviously not neutral in this case. Throughout this case she has shown bias and is very racist in the way she is treating Khanyile. We shall not retreat or surrender."

This article first appeared on News24, see here.