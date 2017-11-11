Two men, aged 20 and 25, suspected to be involved were released on bail on Sunday

Tambotie Mall attack victim still alive – police dismiss rumours

Johannesburg – Police have rubbished rumours on social media that the man who was assaulted in front of a Mugg & Bean restaurant at Tambotie Mall in Randfontein at the weekend had died.

Krugersdorp police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst told News24 on Friday that talk that Landile Zwedala was dead was "absolute rubbish".

"The rumours are devoid of any truth. The victim is still alive," she said.

She said a court date has not been set yet after two men, aged 20 and 25, suspected to be involved in the assault on Saturday were released on bail on Sunday.

"We're investigating the matter. As soon as we have all the details that the Public Prosecutor requires the matter will then go to court," said Ernst.

Some social media users have alleged that Zwedala had succumbed to his injuries.

Mayor disgusted by 'barbaric' attack

When the video of the assault surfaced on Sunday it received widespread condemnation on social media.

In the recording, a group of men can be seen kicking a man who is lying on the ground. They then drag him down a Tambotie Mall corridor while some bystanders try to stop the altercation.

Mzi Khumalo, the executive mayor of Rand West Local Municipality said the municipality was deeply disgusted by the "barbaric" attack.

"We want to join scores of South Africans and various progressive organisations in condemning the brutal and barbaric attack on Mr Landile Zwedala," he said in a statement.

He said the attack could easily be construed as racial.

"No citizen should ever be subjected to such violence and aggression. The callous attack has already been proven to be racially divisive in local communities in our city, province and the country, as highlighted on social media," he said.

Call for witnesses to come forward

He also pointed out that Zwedala was still alive.

"We need to reiterate that the disinformation that Mr Zwedala has passed on needs to be vehemently discouraged," he said.

He also cautioned members of the public to manage their anger and obey the law.

"We have full confidence in the justice system of the country and we're certain that justice will be done in this instance," he said.

Khumalo said the case had been provisionally withdrawn as the court had mandated police to secure more statements from the victim and witnesses.

He urged those who took videos of the incident to come forward and present their statements before police.

News24