Johannesburg – A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss has been linked to the assassination of businessman Wandile Bozwana, said the Hawks on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said a warrant of arrest for Senzo Mncube, who owns several taxis in KwaZulu-Natal, was issued recently.

"He has been linked through our investigations, but we believe that he was part of the men that were caught in the matter," Mulaudzi said.

According to Mulaudzi, Mncube owns several taxis that are not registered under his real name.

Bozwana was killed in a hail of bullets in 2015 on the N1 Garsfontein off-ramp.

Police said at the time that the Clio driven by Bozwana's female companion was stationary at the traffic light at the off-ramp, when a BMW M3 pulled up next to them. A man jumped out and started pumping bullets into the car. The man jumped back into the BMW, which sped off.

The 43-year-old Bozwana was hit by at least nine bullets, five in the lower back. His companion, who was shot twice, survived the attack.

Two men were initially arrested. They were found in possession of semi-automatic and automatic rifles and ammunition. The third man was arrested in January 2016.

A fourth man was released on R50 000 bail.

Bozwana was chairperson of the North West Business Forum. Members of the forum believed a hit was ordered on Bozwana in a bid to silence him because he spoke out against corruption and the alleged blacklisting of some companies by the provincial government and its premier, Supra Mahumapelo.

