School says it does not condone racism, but does support transformation

St John's College, teacher found guilty of making racist comments part ways

St John's College announces that a teacher found guilty of serious misconduct by making racist comments has resigned with immediate effect.

At a meeting between the school’s leadership and the teacher, it was made clear that the situation was untenable and that the relationship had broken down irretrievably.

It was mutually agreed that the College and the teacher part ways and the teacher tendered his resignation, which the College accepted.

"The decision made by an independent tribunal drew outrage, confusion and appeals for the school to reconsider the sanction from our students, parents, staff and alumni. We realised that our commitment to abide by the finding of the independent Senior Counsel failed to acknowledge that this was not just an internal school issue, it is an issue for the broader community," says the Visitor of St John's College, the Right Reverend Dr Steve Moreo, Bishop of Johannesburg, the chairman of the Council, Jon Patricios, and the executive headmaster, Paul Edey.

St John's apologises to the students affected, their parents, the student body, all parents, staff, alumni and everyone else for the hurt caused by the matter.

"St John's is an Anglican school and believes in the principle of loving the sinner while hating the sin. We therefore send our prayers to all for healing from this difficult situation," they say.

"The well-being and security of our students are our primary concern and we deeply regret the hurt this has caused all our communities. But perceptions that St John's College condones racism and that racism is widespread are absolutely untrue. The College does not condone racism in any form. It will investigate and take action in respect of any racial issue that may arise at the school. The College emphatically rejects racism, in all of its guises. It has no place in a democratic society," they say.

St John's has noted the comments and concerns expressed by former and current students, parents and staff around racism and will strengthen its transformation efforts.

"We understand that at St John's College we need to continue to examine our own perceptions, beliefs and motivations, especially in relation to challenging and difficult issues such as racism, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, misogyny, privilege and entitlement. St John's is committed to transformation and to producing young people who will contribute and aid in the much-needed work to build an inclusive society based on democratic principles of human dignity, non-racialism and non-sexism."

Statement issued by St. John’s College, 28 July 2017