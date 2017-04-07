And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 6 April 2017

The five best read stories on Alec Hogg's BizNews.com, 6 April 2017:

1. Teflon President: Top ANC leaders regret criticising Zuma over Gordhan purge

2. It’s confirmed: Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile quits – will Brian Molefe take his place?

3. Meet the asset management rock star who has made an investment fortune out of bond ETFs

4. Bloomberg View: SA junk downgrade just a ‘sideshow’ for BRICS buyers

5. Melanie Verwoerd: Warning – another vote of no confidence could BOOST Zuma’s power

