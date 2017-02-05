Daniël Eloff responds to Jimmy Manyi's call for the doing away of the constitution

According to a recent report, President of the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) and former senior ANC advisor Jimmy Manyi says that the South African government should consider doing away with the country’s constitution and should move to an alternative form of governance led by a Parliamentary majority.

Manyi’s criticism against the Constitution comes from what he believes is a lack of transformation that should be blamed on our Constitution. His calls for a majoritarian democracy aims to give power to the majority of the country who according to him should be given primacy in our South African society.

This, however, raises a number of issues...

