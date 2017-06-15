One of the suspects is a woman

3 arrested for Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha's murder

Johannesburg – Three people have been arrested for the murder of Carte Blanche producer and 50/50 presenter Johann Botha, police said on Wednesday.

Captain Richard Munyai said one woman and two men were arrested on Tuesday evening.

Munyai said they were arrested in Melville, Johannesburg.

Botha and one of his best friends, Swazi Werner, were killed at the Zebra Inn restaurant on June 7.

Werner was the owner of Zebra Inn.

Earlier, Captain Kay Makhubela said three men and a woman entered the takeaway restaurant on Wednesday evening.

"The suspects bought something to drink and a while later they pointed their firearms [at] the two victims and shot them dead," Makhubela said at the time.

News24