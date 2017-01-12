Gareth van Onselen says the official opposition warrants greater scrutiny

After last year’s local government elections, and by winning the Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, the point was made that the DA now controls the vast majority of the local government budget. Conversely, the ANC’s control over that same budget has been decimated.

Writing for the Business Day, Stuart Theobald put it like this: "In total, the metros have a budget of R233bn in 2016, of which ANC-controlled councils command 24%, down from 83% before the election."

If one uses the government’s Community Survey 2016, regarding those same four metros, the DA now has a direct say and influence over the lives of at least 12.2-million people. That is 4-million more than the total number of votes the ANC won in the 2016 election and before one takes into account the other councils it administers.

