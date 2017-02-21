NEWS & ANALYSIS

Tlokwe mayor's son stabbed to death

News24 |
20 February 2017
Body of Mike Maimane, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds in Extension 11 in Ikageng township

Tlokwe – The son of Tlokwe Mayor Kgotso Khumalo was stabbed to death over the weekend, North West police said on Monday.

The body of Mike Maimane, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds in Extension 11 in the Ikageng township, Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said.

Makau said a passerby discovered the body on Saturday evening and alerted police.

Police were investigating a case of murder.

Khumalo's spokesperson Victor Boqo said the news had left the family broken.

"Everybody is very emotional about the murder. He was Khumalo’s only son. You can see the sadness and pain written all over his face," Boqo said.

Boqo said Maimane was the eldest and had three sisters.

Maimane was not married, but had a child.

His body would be laid to rest on Saturday at the Govan Mbeki Hall in Ikageng, Potchefstroom.

"We are encouraging police to arrest the people who did this to Maimane. We will allow justice to take its course," Boqo said.

News24

 

British banks: Good or bad buy? Investors brace for bank results
Taking more from the rich to give to the poor, not the answer – tax expert
Is ANC whip Mthembu’s cry to ‘clean up,’ lost in the wilderness?
John Maynard: Can high income earners keep propping up SA? Expect them to be milked harder – #Budget2017
What Trump’s wealth-building style says about his leadership style: Expert

iSERVICE FEED