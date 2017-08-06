Commissioner was in city from 29 Dec 2015 to 8 Jan 2016, has never met with a member of that family

MOYANE DUBAI TRIP

Pretoria, 4 August 2017 - SARS has noted the media coverage which purports that Commissioner Tom Moyane met members of the Gupta family.

SARS can confirm that Commissioner Moyane was in Dubai on 23 December 2015, in transit to spend Christmas in Portugal. SARS can further confirm that he returned to Dubai on 29 December 2015 and returned to South Africa on the 8th of January 2016.

Commissioner Moyane categorically states that he has never met any member of the Gupta family in either his private or professional capacity.

SARS views the attempts to link the Commissioner and/or SARS as an institution with the Gupta family or their associates, as malicious and reckless in the extreme.

We call on anyone with information to the contrary to provide such to SARS or any organ of state.

Statement issued by SARS, 5 August 2017