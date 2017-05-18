Mabasa allegedly demanded R4 400 from one student's parents to approve bursary

Top Limpopo education dept official in court for alleged bribery

17 May 2017

Polokwane – The assistant director of the Limpopo Department of Education appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe.

Mbhazima David Mabasa, 58, was granted bail of R1 000.

He was arrested in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Mabasa was responsible for the University of Venda's bursaries.

Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mabasa had allegedly demanded R4 400 from one of the student's parents in order to approve their bursary.

Maluleke said Mabasa was arrested after he had received the bribe.

The case was postponed to June 13.

News24