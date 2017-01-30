Secret recordings reveal key ANC manager’s hand in ‘black-ops’ campaign

"We're going to be in trouble.”

This is what ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs said when he got his first glimpse of Sihle Bolani’s “war room” report.

Bolani, a public relations expert, had just handed Jacobs her report on the ANC’s covert campaign set up ahead of the 2016 local government elections.

Bolani, Jacobs and others were sitting in Jacobs’ office at Luthuli House. In the background, an ANN7 news report about Wayne Rooney confirms the date as November 25 2016.

“You told them that you raised 50 million? So where is that money?” Jacobs asked.

“No, we said we were going to raise that … Our target was 50, but we didn’t reach our target,” replied Joseph Nkadimeng, one of the alleged war room architects.

Two months later, as Jacobs predicted, both he and the ANC are in trouble.

