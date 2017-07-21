NEWS & ANALYSIS

Traffic diverted as roads blocked by protesters in Mamelodi East

20 July 2017
Protest action revolves around service delivery, says police spokesperson

Tshwane - Burning tyres and blocked roads greeted authorities on Thursday morning as a service delivery protest broke out in Mamelodi East, north-east of Pretoria.

Police say the action comes a day after taxi drivers took the streets in Mamelodi West on Wednesday, claiming to be victimised by traffic officials who slapped them with what they believed were excessive fines.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said traffic was being diverted away from the scene and authorities were keeping an eye on the unrest.

"We understand that the protest action revolves around service delivery. We are engaging with the residents and trying to find out who it is that they want to speak to," Makhubele said.

He advised motorists to steer clear of the area.

