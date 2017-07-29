Federation says residents of town do not belong in province, let alone the country

COSATU Northern Cape statement n Orania’s plans for e-currency

The Congress of South African Trade Unions in the Northern Cape is angered by the intensifying racism in Orania that seeks to undermine the democratically elected government. The behaviour of the people of Orania has continued to prove to all of us that those whites never accepted the government of the day.

Their portrayal of Orania as a country instead of a town in South Africa and their resistance to be incorporated to Thembelihle Municipality is a clear indication that the residents of Orania do not belong to this beautiful province, let alone the country.

The very same people use the rail and roads of our Province and Country to transport their farm produce ,as well as their goods and families. Their announced plan to formalise the Ora as a currency is a slap on the face of our Government and cannot be left unattended.

We are of the firm view that the time is now for government to act with agility against this behaviour ,and ensure that these untransformed Afrikaaner off-springs are incorporated into our society and abide by the laws of the Country. Let government show us that the laws governing South African citizens apply to the residents of Orania as well.

The people of the Northern Cape must also start debating this behaviour and plan action to enforce transformation in Orania. We cannot be held hostage by a bunch of hypocrites who want to selectively exclude themselves from the broader society while they use South African markets to sell their produce. If they want to exclude themselves from the broader South African population they must be made to pay heavily for their use of the Land’s infrastructure.

Statement issued by the Provincial Office Bearers on behalf of the COSATU Northern Cape, PEC, 28 July 2017