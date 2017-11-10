MDC leader describes axing as a dramatic experience for the country

'It's one thing to dismiss a VP but it's another when it affects the stability of Zim'

9 November 2017

Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said that he is worried about stability in the southern African country following the sacking of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa from his post this week.

President Robert Mugabe on Monday fired his deputy as tensions between Mnangagwa and the veteran leader's wife Grace to succeed him intensified.

Mnangagwa was the leading contender to succeed Mugabe, 93, but his abrupt removal appeared to clear the way for Grace to take over.

In an interview with SABC in Johannesburg where he was resting after treatment for his cancer, Tsvangirai said:

"This is a dramatic experience for the country. It's one thing to dismiss the vice president but it’s another when it affects the stability of the country. This is a security risk."

News24