No cost estimates had been made and no infrastructure repair work has commenced, says Minister

Two assessments of security features at Nkandla - Nhleko

22 May 2017

Cape Town - Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko has said his department has conducted an assessment on structural damage to one of the security features at President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead, but there are no plans to conduct repairs.

Nhleko said in a parliamentary reply on Monday that his department has not conducted any comprehensive assessments at Nkandla except for one to check for apparent damage, while the police conducted one security assessment.

"The assessment of the structural damage to one of the security features was conducted on June 29, 2016 and the physical assessment of the security features was done by the SAPS on March 30, 2015," he said in answer to Economic Freedom Fighters chief whip Floyd Shivambu.

"Regarding the assessment of the structural damage to one of the security features, there was no indication that there is more infrastructure repair required."

He said that no cost estimates had been made either, and no infrastructure repair work has commenced. He had no further knowledge of the police's assessment.

In a separate reply to Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, Nhleko confirmed his department had no plans to start any repair, renovation or upgrade work at Zuma's homestead.

NPA Nkandla probe

Maimane meanwhile, has threatened the National Prosecuting Authority with court action if it does not make a decision to either charge or not charge Zuma for the security upgrades.

On Friday, he asked NPA head Shaun Abrahams for a meeting to talk about the probe into security upgrades and the eight counts of corruption Zuma could face over it.

"As the complainant in this case, I cannot accept that a decision still hasn't been taken in over three years," Maimane said.

"If no commitment is made by Advocate Abrahams in this meeting, we will be left with no choice but to approach the courts to compel the National Prosecuting Authority to take a decision to either charge or not charge President Jacob Zuma for his role in the Nkandla scandal."

Maimane wrote to Justice Minister Michael Masutha last week, requesting that he urgently intervene to ensure a decision was made.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed the investigation was concluded in August 2015 already, and the docket now lies with the NPA, Maimane said.

Masutha on Thursday replied, saying Maimane was asking him to interfere with the NPA's independence.

"This request is oblivious of the fact that, though I am enjoined by the Constitution to exercise final responsibility over the NPA... this does not extend to interfering with the independence of the NPA's discretion."

News24