Party says victories a clear indication that people's confidence is being restored

ANC ONCE AGAIN VICTORIOUS IN BY-ELECTIONS

The African National Congress welcomes the results of the by-elections held in Gauteng and Western Cape yesterday, 15 November 2017. Two (2) Wards were contested in Ekurhuleni and the City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipalities.

Thanks to the continued support of the people of South Africa, in particular the voters, the ANC retained both contested Wards. The ANC retained Ward 59, in Ekurhuleni, with 65.86% and Ward 93, in the City of Cape Town, with 69.98%. To honour the support of the people and their continued confidence in the people's movement, we urge the local ANC leadership in those wards to work closely with the communities to ensure timeous delivery against their aspirations.

This victory is a clear indication that our efforts of restoring the people's confidence in the movement and reclaiming lost ground in the metropolitan municipalities is slowly but surely yielding the much needed results.

The ANC congratulates the Independent Electoral Commissions (IEC) for delivering the free, fair and credible elections. We further congratulate and thank the ANC members, supporters and volunteers their selfless efforts ahead of the by-elections which ultimately resulted to this victory.

Statement issued by Zizi Kodwa, ANC national spokesperson, 16 November 2017