FF Plus says Hawks waiting for information from their 'peers' so that they can carry on

After two years, the Hawks say that their investigation into the FIFA scandal is still ongoing

31 July 2017

The Hawks’ investigation into the FIFA fraud fiasco, which focuses specifically on South Africa’s involvement and the soccer world cup that was held here in 2010, is still ongoing even though it was launched early in 2015 already.

In response to a query by the FF Plus chairperson, adv. Anton Alberts, a spokesperson from the Hawks said that they are waiting for information from their ‘peers’ so that they can carry on with the investigation.

Adv. Alberts says that it is clearly a reference to the American FBI that acknowledged that they are helping with the investigation.

In response to a query by the FF Plus, America’s press attaché in South Africa, ms. Cynthia Harvey, said that the investigation is high on the priority list in America.

In 2015, the FF Plus lodged a complaint with the Hawks after the American attorney-general issued a damning list of charges for fraud in FIFA, which also involved South Africans.

The FF Plus specifically requested that the Hawks investigate the allegation that Danny Jordaan, head of the South African Football Federation (SAFA) and the then newly elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, authorised an unlawful payment to ensure that the tournament would take place in South Africa.

The role of the former SAFA boss, Molefi Oliphant, who allegedly wrote a letter recommending that the money must be managed by the former big boss of FIFA, Jack Warner, forms part of the charge that is to be investigated.

Adv. Alberts says that the FF Plus will write to the American ambassador in South Africa to enquire about the progress of the investigation.

Issued by Anton Alberts, FF Plus chairperson and parliamentary spokesperson: Sport, 31 July 2017