This prevents anyone from obstructing university services or decision-making processes

UCT granted High Court interdict against unlawful protests

31 October 2017

Cape Town – The University of Cape Town (UCT) has been granted an interim interdict that prevents any unlawful protest action at its campuses, the university said on Tuesday.

According to the university, the Western Cape High Court granted the urgent application on Monday.

The interdict will prevent anyone from performing actions that would obstruct or frustrate university services or decision-making processes.

It also prevents unlawfully gathering in protest or "protesting unlawfully in any manner within 200 metres from any entrance to the university".

The interdict prevents anyone from preventing students entering or occupying university property, including the attendance of lectures, tutorials, examination venues and occupying student housing.

Destroying, damaging in or defacing university property and erecting any form of barricades, preventing access to any roads, buildings or transport on the university property or any public road on campus or adjoining it, was also outlined.

The interdict further prevents anyone from "seeking to persuade or coerce any person, using intimidation, duress or threats, from continuing with their work".

The interdict comes following a week of disruptions that resulted in the university executive extending the suspension of face-to-face learning for Monday and Tuesday.

The university said in a statement released on Saturday that the executive was still not satisfied that it could guarantee a peaceful environment in which classroom learning could take place.

"Course conveners will do their best to ensure that all learning material is nevertheless delivered through other means, including blended and online learning. Course conveners will also communicate if and how assessments and tests will be conducted, and whether practicals and tutorials will proceed as normal or in varied formats," the statement at the time read.

The university previously said the executive continued to engage with the SRC in an attempt to reach agreement to resume all operations at UCT.

"Regardless of how long classes are shifted to other modes of teaching and learning, the executive is determined that the exams in November will take place as planned and that it can provide the necessary security required, if still needed".

The university on Thursday applied to the High Court to grant an urgent interdict preventing disruption of UCT’s operations.

News24