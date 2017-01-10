Gareth van Onselen on the consequences of Max Price’s appeasement policy putting perpetrators above the law

In late December the University of Cape Town (UCT) held a meeting of its convocation. For the most part, the media and public had switched off by then, so the subsequent implosion made relatively little impact. But, as a metaphor for UCT’s general condition, it is about as poignant as these things get, and, with the benefit of hindsight, it is worth taking a closer look.

The meeting turned on a motion of no confidence brought by Timothy Crowe that was directed at vice-chancellor Max Price and the senior UCT executive regarding an agreement reached with protesting students. The crux was the agreement was fatally flawed and the students involved were unrepresentative. It called for all alumni to be anonymously balloted to consider a motion of no confidence in the UCT’s leadership.

