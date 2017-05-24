Association responds to reports that students being sold admission to medicine

UKZN Medical School Fraudulent admission of Students

22 May 2017

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says authorities in KwaZulu-Natal need to act swiftly to deal with allegations of fraud and corruption at the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine, the medical school of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes amid allegations that certain members of the community, and some staff members from the UKZN, fraudulently sold students places for admission to the school of medicine.

There are also allegations that examination papers are being sold at the university.

“We are extremely concerned about these allegations and call upon the Ministry of Education to investigate them quickly and effectively. If any staff members are found to be complicit in these activities they must be dealt with decisively. In addition, the leadership of the university must be held accountable, and explain how such a scandalous situation could have occurred in the first place,” said Dr Mzukisi Grootboom, Chairperson of SAMA.

He said if found to be true, these activities will have caused severe embarrassment to the UKZN, and should be condemned by all communities in the province.

