Understanding Judge Davis’s dope judgment - GroundUp

Safura Abdool Karim |
02 April 2017
While a step towards decriminalisation, there’s a way to go before you can light up a joint without fear of arrest

On 31 March 2017, Justice Dennis Davis handed down a judgment in the Western Cape High Court that declared sections of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, 1992 invalid and unconstitutional.

The applications brought by Gareth Prince, Jeremy Acton and Jonathan Ruben argued that the criminalisation of dagga use and possession was a violation of the right to equality, dignity and freedom of religion. Interestingly, however, Davis instead chose to address their challenge almost solely within the context of the right to privacy. Prince had raised arguments on privacy, arguing that the distinction between dagga, alcohol and tobacco was irrational and could not be justified.

Prince first challenged the constitutionality of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act almost two decades ago, on the grounds that it violated his right to freedom of religion as a practicing Rastafarian. 

