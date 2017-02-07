Disciplinary process initiated against health dept officials

Update on the implementation of the recommendations of the Health Ombuds

The Gauteng Provincial Government and the Department of Health have commenced with the work to implement the recommendations of the Health Ombudsperson following the release of the Report on the Circumstances Surrounding the Deaths of Mentally Ill Patients in the Gauteng Province.

The government has established a team comprising senior officials; specialists in the area of mental health: doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, occupational therapists; civil society organisations, family representatives; to respond immediately to the recommendations of the report issued by the Health Ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Magoba on 1 February 2017. The team is co-chaired by the Gauteng Director-General in the Office of the Premier, Ms Phindile Baleni and the National Health Department DG, Precious Matsoso.

The following steps have been taken since the release of the report:

RECOMMENDATIONS UPDATE The Gauteng Mental Health Marathon Project (GMHMP) must be de-established. The Project has been stopped. A team of specialists and officials are visiting NGOs that are currently caring for mental health patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni centres. Specialists have advised that in transferring patients to suitable institutions everything must be done to avoid any negative impacts on the patients. The five high risk NGOs identified by the report of the Health Ombudsman are being prioritised. The Premier of Gauteng to consider the suitability of Ms Qedani Mahlangu as Health MEC in the light of the findings. Ms Qedani Mahlangu has resigned as MEC for Health. Dr Gwen Ramokgopa was sworn in as a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and appointed as MEC for Health on Monday 06 February 2017. Disciplinary proceedings to be instituted against officials in the Gauteng Department of Health. The process was initiated on Friday, 03 February 2017. Forensic investigation by the South African Police Service. This is already underway, the Provincial Commissioner has been requested to centralise all cases related to the GMHMP to ensure that they are prioritised. The National Department of Health to review the licences of all the 27 NGOs who received patients during the GMHMP. This process has commenced. The National Minister of Health and Premier of Gauteng to meet with affected families and facilitate a process of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism. Consultations underway on Alternative Dispute Resolution, particularly with regard to closure and redress. Mental Health Review Board Found to be moribund. The Gauteng Department of Health will work together with the National Department to overhaul mental healthcare in the province. The World Health Organisation has been contacted to provide expert assistance in the re-establishment of quality mental health care in Gauteng.

Regular updates on progress made with regard to the implementation of the Health Ombudsman recommendations will be communicated regularly.

Issued by Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Provincial Government, 6 February 2017