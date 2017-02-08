Deepened unity and stronger branches critical building blocks on path to constructing victory, says party

Release of an overview of the ANC Western Cape lekotla and the latest PEC meeting

6 February 2017

The latest ANC Western Cape Lekgotla resolved to deepen unity, stronger branches and campaigns in every ward as the critical building blocks on our path to constructing victory in the province

The ANC Western Cape convened a two day Lekgotla in Worcester on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th February 2017 to develop a programme of action for the year ahead. It was attended by members of the NEC, PEC, the Leagues and Alliance Partners.

On Sunday 4th February, the PEC (Provincial Executive Committee) met and consolidated the outcomes of the Lekgotla.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “Our discussions at the Lekgotla were enriched by inputs from comrades Ebrahim Rasool, Rob Davies, Jeff Radebe and Alex Mashilo. In addition, the content of the NEC Statement on the 105th Anniversary of the ANC, Through the Eye of the Needle, Strategy and Tactics and the ANC Branch Manual informed our discussions. The Lekgotla was also briefed about the outcomes of the ANC’s National Lekgotla and NEC meeting which took place last week.”

Here are some highlights of the deliberations -

National and Western Cape Road Map: The National Conference will be held from 16 to 20 December 2017 in Gauteng and the Western Cape will prepare for this important Conference as per set guidelines and processes. To prepare for the National Policy Conference the Western Cape Provincial General Council, Provincial Policy and Consultative Conference will be held from 21 - 23 April 2017.

Deepening Unity - Constructing Victory Today towards 2019: Our PEC called upon all ANC members to internalise this theme in our daily lives and conduct. We reflected on the stunning double victory in the recent by-elections in George.

Our PEC sub committees on Political Education; Policy; Organising, Mobilising and Campaigns; as well as Legislation and Governance will develop an organisation renewal programme and translate it into an implementation plan.

Jobs, Equality, Development and Prosperity for All - Economic Change: The Lekgotla embraced the objective of radical socio-economic transformation as the central pillar of our movement’s programme of action. We also supported the call by cde Jeff Radebe for ANC members to become activists in this drive.

In the context of deep inequality in our province where not only the ownership of the productive economy lies in the hands of the minority but also where only 1% of agricultural land is in black (African, Coloured and Indian) hands, we resolved to engage further in the ANC policy process to provide clear direction as to how all ANC members can get involved in this struggle.

Our policy discussions must be informed by the changing nature of the Global and African economy and the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution where advances in technology may threaten jobs. We endorsed the NEC view that in order to succeed, the process of radical economic and social transformation requires a fundamental shift from a pure capitalist state to a state-managed developmentalist economy underpinned by a developmental public service.

We resolved to engage our activists for the majority of our people to enter the productive economy and become owners - not just workers in the provincial economy.

We need to build both black and women industrialists and entrepreneurs, work and community cooperatives who can lead in changing the ownership and productive patterns of the Western Cape economy. We must unlock the rural, informal, circular, tourism and ocean economy to the benefit all

On Finance and Banking, Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Beneficiation:The National Development Plan (NDP) and the Nine Point Plan remain relevant towards achieving radical economic transformation. Science and technology must be at the cutting edge of creating new economic capacity in our country. Various proposals were made to revitalise and transform these economies.

On Education: We are shocked that there remain more than 9 000 unplaced learners in the Western Cape at the start of the school year and we want to know what is the plan for struggling township schools like Langa. In the Western Cape we also call on a more comprehensive approach to schooling for special needs.

We call on our communities and parent to take a more active role and responsibility for the education of our learners. Further the ANC will seek consensus on a future model for student funding.

Science, technology and innovation (STI) were identified as a significant contributor to socio-economic development. Consequently, there must be increased investment in research and development. Colleges and universities must identify core skills that are needed by the economy and set targeted outputs. From this a skills plan must be developed.

On health: It was agreed to advance beyond the pilot phase of the National Health Insurance (NHI). This must be part of a radical re-design involving public and private health providers. It must be rolled out not only in the Eden District but across the province. We are calling for an audit of all mental health NGO’s to ensure proper treatment and evaluation of those in state care. We are further calling for improvement in the District Health infrastructure especially the chronic shortage on medicine and health facilities in for example Khayelitsha. Lifestyle diseases are on the increase and we call on all to create an active and healthy way of life.

On Fighting Crime & Corruption: We note with concern the ongoing targeting of former MK cadres in SAPS, the ongoing gang and drug related crime and violence on the Cape Flats and we resolved to call for an urgent engagement with our NEC Peace and Stability Committee and or National Minister about the safety and security situation in the province.

We call for the demilitarisation of SAPS and the integration of all local police agencies into SAPS; and to improve our detective and investigative capacity. Juvenile offenders must be separated and rehabilitated.

We call on National government to intervene and implement the Bambanani Community based policing strategy which worked so effectively when the ANC governed the province.

Corruption, in both the public and private sectors, undermines governance and the rule of law, as well as the authority and credibility of government institutions. Government must expedite the integrated anti-corruption strategy, enhance the coordination of all anti-corruption agencies and improve the remuneration of corruption fighting staff.

On Housing: We note the DA‘s lack of proper housing delivery and consistent under-spending of national housing allocations.

We resolved to convene an urgent housing summit to deal with waiting lists, corruption, title deeds, rental stock, rectification and a review of the housing delivery model including increasing the subsidy.

On the Capacity of the State and Local Government: There is need for a strong overarching institutional centre that actively has the power, to not only monitor and evaluate, but to also enforce policy adherence and program implementation in accordance with ANC policy and mandate. Wide ranging initiatives were proposed to engage more participation by the private sector and economic expansion to grow jobs.

The ANC called for the aggressive revival of declining secondary towns as key industrial zones. This should include abandoned industrial sites.

On Land Reform: We resolved to complete the land audit underway to identify pre-colonial land patterns to inform new legislation on land restitution. We note the continued actions of the DA Provincial and City Government to sell public land for profit at the expense of our people in our cities, towns and rural communities.

Governance and Legislation: We must become an effective opposition on behalf of the people of the Western Cape and hold the DA-run province, city and local municipalities accountable for all services, housing, education, health, and affordable rates.

Provincial Campaigns: We resolved to prioritise campaigns for jobs in the clothing, textile and footwear sector; expansion in other industries, local residents to benefit from jobs in the new Saldanha Industrial Development Zone and our people to have access to farming opportunities.

Support for worker rights in the factories and farms of the Western Cape and stronger partnerships are needed between unions and employers to benefit local and rural communities.

A different campaign to make land and buildings available for integrated human settlements close to the city or rural town centres and also for agriculture or food production. The Lekgotla called for the speedy signing into law of the new Expropriation Bill to assist in the acquisition of land for our people.

Another campaign to bring back a form of rent control to certain designated areas of the inner city to ensure that the working and lower middle class can afford to live closer to their places of work and opportunities.

Racism and intolerance must be identified and isolated in our province by ensuring that those responsible are brought to book.

Access to equal and quality public health and education for all in our province is a priority; with food security topping the list.

We also resolved to ensure that we establish ANC branches in 35 wards in the province where we currently do not have a visible and active presence.

Partnerships for Change and Developments: We will actively seek out relationship and partnership with progressive organisations, social movements, NGOs, religious and sports formations and civil society to develop a coherent and united response to local and community struggles on land, housing, and jobs.

Our PEC also deployed some of our members to the funeral of Western Cape gospel singer Lundi Tyamara. We joined Cde Nathi Mthetwa in paying condolences to the family.

The PEC called on our members in the Dullah Omar (Cape Town) region to join the People’s Assembly on the Grand Parade on Thursday 9 February when the State of the Nation Address will be delivered in Parliament by President Zuma. The theme of this people’s assembly will be “Radical Economic transformation”. It is critical that our voices are heard and that this content informs the SONA address.

Conclusion:

“While the PEC has reflected deeply on our internal weaknesses, we emerged from this Lekgotla with a sense of hope. We emerged with the conviction that we can deepen unity and be responsive to the needs of our people.

“We can strengthen the ANC to lead our province to a better life by campaigning for radical socio-economic transformation in the Western Cape. The peoples’ patience is not infinite and we must make sure that we make continuous and measurable progress in addressing the needs of all South Africans. The people are confident that the ANC still leads and creating a better life for all,” Jacobs added.

Issued by Faiez Jacobs, Provincial Secretary, ANC Western Cape, 6 January 2017