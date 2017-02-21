Federation says headline to the contrary in the New Age is bombastic nonsense

COSATU does not support any calls for the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan

The Congress of South African Trade Unions totally rejects and condemns the New Age Newspaper’s story headlined “COSATU backs PG’s firing” ,as nothing more than a misrepresentations of the federation’s position. The headline is nothing but bombastic nonsense that is meant to push a narrow political agenda. This headline was meant to create an impression that COSATU is calling or pushing for a cabinet reshuffle, when it is not.

The contents of the story makes it clear that COSATU does not have a problem with the person {Pravin Gordhan} but with the institution {National Treasury}, and is not concerned about any reshuffle. Its surprising then to see a headline that says COSATU backs Pravin Gordhan’s firing.

We have made it very clear to the New Age that we are calling for the transformation of the institution, including bringing in more progressive economic thinkers to replace the neoliberal hardliners, who are dominating the National Treasury.

COSATU has some real ideological and policy differences with the current National Treasury as an institution and we will keep pushing for change, but we refuse to have the legitimate issues of the workers hijacked and used for propaganda purposes. To clarify this issue once and for all, COSATU is not calling for any cabinet reshuffle and is not supporting any calls for the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan.

Statement issued by COSATU, 20 February 2017