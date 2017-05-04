Office of Chief Whip says Andile Mngxitama's behaviour utterly unacceptable

ANC CONDEMNS DISRUPTION OF PUBLIC HEARING

03 MAY 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip condemns the extreme disrespectful behaviour and deliberate disruption by members Black First Land First (BLF) in today’s public hearing on the transformation of South Africa’s financial sector in Parliament. We take serious exception to the confrontational and arguably abusive behaviour of these individuals.

In today's joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Finance and the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry, Andile Mngxitama of BLF verbally attacked ANC MP and Chairwoman of the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry Cde Joan Fubbs calling her a fascist and threatened to physically assault ANC MP and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Finance Cde Yunnis Carrim.

We find this behaviour extremely unacceptable and view it with the utmost disdain. This kind of behaviour is a regrettable sign of the immature and scatterbrain nature of this organisation. It is a clear attempt at undermining parliament as an institution and the ANC in Parliament as the majority party. We denounce this deliberate and misguided obstruction to the business of Parliament.

As the ANC in Parliament, we will be writing to the Office of the Speaker to request an urgent investigation into the matter and ensure that the responsible individuals are blacklisted from participating in any future parliamentary activities. We will also encourage parliament to look at the possibility of criminally charging these individuals.

As an institution which represents the people of this country, Parliament and its members must be protected at all times. In this vain, the institution must send a clear signal to all people of South Africa that parliament is not a playground for thugs and criminals.

Statement issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Office of the ANC Chief Whip, 3 May 2017