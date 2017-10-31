ANC YOUTH LEAGUE PRESS STATEMENT
30 October 2017
ANCYL Western Cape nominates leaders to be elected on the ANC NEC
On Sunday 29 October the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Western Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) convened a special meeting to formally nominate leaders to be elected onto the ANC NEC at the 2017 National Conference. The process was conducted by a deployee of the ANCYL NEC.
As a critical body of opinion inside of the ANC, we have nominated leaders whom we believe have the ability to play their part in a solid and united collective which will ensure that the ANC can deliver on our generational mission of economic freedom in our lifetime.
As the ANC’s preparatory school, we have nominated leaders who have developed organically from the ranks of the ANCYL. We believe that these cadres having the organisational and political acumen to make a meaningful contribution towards the rebuilding and revitalisation of our glorious movement the ANC.
We call upon members of the ANCYL to rally around these names, especially in the BGMs that are still to sit.
These nominations will now be tabled at the NEC of the ANCYL.
The following leaders were nominated by the majority of PEC members:
Top 7 Officials:
President: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Deputy President: David Mabuza
Secretary General: Ace Magashule
1st Deputy Secretary General: Jessie Duarte
2nd Deputy Secretary General: Fikile Mbalula
National Chairperson: Nathi Mthethwa
Treasurer General: Nomvula Mokonyane
Addition NEC members from the Western Cape:
Lynne Brown
Lulama Mvimbi
Justin De Allende
Neil De Beer
Bongani Mkhongi
Nobulumko Nkondlo
Songezo Mjongile
Castro Leholo
Jabu Mfusi
Tandi Mahambehlala
Moutie Richards
Ronalda Nulamango
Naledi Pandor
Lumka Yengeni
Braam Hannekom
Windy Plaatjies
Trudy Dijana
Among the many additional NEC members from other provinces nominated:
Malusi Gigaba
Kebby Maphatsoe
Ayanda Dlodlo
Pule Mabe
Carl Niehaus
Njabulo Nzuza
Ronald Lamola
Ben Martins
Febe Potgieter
Bavelile Hlongwa
Baleka Mbete
Collen Maine
Gwede Mantashe
Jeff Radebe
Phumulo Masualle
Mlibo Qhoboshiane
Andile Lungisa
Maite Mashabe
Paul Mashatile
Buti Manamela
Tina Joemat-Peterson
Nkhensani Kubayi
Mzwandile Masina
Thandi Moroka
Vuyo Mhlakaza
Vuyiswa Tulelo
Desmond Van Rooyen
Faith Muthambi
Reggie Nkabinde
Zweli Mkhize
Lindiwe Zulu
Alven Botes
Thoko Didiza
Obed Bapela
Thandi Modise
Statement issued by Muhammad Khalid Sayed, ANCYL Western Cape Provincial Chairperson and Andile Mbali, ANCYL WC Provincial Secretary, 30 October 2017