PEC also nominates David Mabuza for DP and Ace Magashule for SG

ANC YOUTH LEAGUE PRESS STATEMENT

30 October 2017

ANCYL Western Cape nominates leaders to be elected on the ANC NEC

On Sunday 29 October the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Western Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) convened a special meeting to formally nominate leaders to be elected onto the ANC NEC at the 2017 National Conference. The process was conducted by a deployee of the ANCYL NEC.

As a critical body of opinion inside of the ANC, we have nominated leaders whom we believe have the ability to play their part in a solid and united collective which will ensure that the ANC can deliver on our generational mission of economic freedom in our lifetime.

As the ANC’s preparatory school, we have nominated leaders who have developed organically from the ranks of the ANCYL. We believe that these cadres having the organisational and political acumen to make a meaningful contribution towards the rebuilding and revitalisation of our glorious movement the ANC.

We call upon members of the ANCYL to rally around these names, especially in the BGMs that are still to sit.

These nominations will now be tabled at the NEC of the ANCYL.

The following leaders were nominated by the majority of PEC members:

Top 7 Officials:

President: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Deputy President: David Mabuza

Secretary General: Ace Magashule

1st Deputy Secretary General: Jessie Duarte

2nd Deputy Secretary General: Fikile Mbalula

National Chairperson: Nathi Mthethwa

Treasurer General: Nomvula Mokonyane

Addition NEC members from the Western Cape:

Lynne Brown

Lulama Mvimbi

Justin De Allende

Neil De Beer

Bongani Mkhongi

Nobulumko Nkondlo

Songezo Mjongile

Castro Leholo

Jabu Mfusi

Tandi Mahambehlala

Moutie Richards

Ronalda Nulamango

Naledi Pandor

Lumka Yengeni

Braam Hannekom

Windy Plaatjies

Trudy Dijana

Among the many additional NEC members from other provinces nominated:

Malusi Gigaba

Kebby Maphatsoe

Ayanda Dlodlo

Pule Mabe

Carl Niehaus

Njabulo Nzuza

Ronald Lamola

Ben Martins

Febe Potgieter

Bavelile Hlongwa

Baleka Mbete

Collen Maine

Gwede Mantashe

Jeff Radebe

Phumulo Masualle

Mlibo Qhoboshiane

Andile Lungisa

Maite Mashabe

Paul Mashatile

Buti Manamela

Tina Joemat-Peterson

Nkhensani Kubayi

Mzwandile Masina

Thandi Moroka

Vuyo Mhlakaza

Vuyiswa Tulelo

Desmond Van Rooyen

Faith Muthambi

Reggie Nkabinde

Zweli Mkhize

Lindiwe Zulu

Alven Botes

Thoko Didiza

Obed Bapela

Thandi Modise

Statement issued by Muhammad Khalid Sayed, ANCYL Western Cape Provincial Chairperson and Andile Mbali, ANCYL WC Provincial Secretary, 30 October 2017