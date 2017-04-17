Security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her person

Pretoria: The South African Police Service has noted with concern recent media reports and speculation regarding the protection of the former Chairperson of the African Union, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The SAPS would like to place it on record that Dr Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) of the South African Police Service, fully in accordance with their mandate and prescripts, informed by a threat and security assessment.

In terms of the PPU’s mandate, protection is provided to the President and Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, former Presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses. The Chairperson of the African Union is afforded courtesies given by DIRCO with the status of President and while serving in that capacity, Dr Dlamini-Zuma was provided protection according to this prescript.

Further protection is being provided to the former African Union Chairperson informed by the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her person.

“For security reasons, the SAPS will not discuss or deliberate on any details of the security afforded to Dr Dlamini-Zuma, or in relation to the mentioned threat and security assessment. That in itself would constitute a breach of security,” said the Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane to whom the PPU reports.

Statement issued by Maj Gen Sally de Beer, SAPS national spokesperson, 14 April 2017