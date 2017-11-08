ConCourt judge says current system poorly-thought out, misdirected, hugely costly and, above all, ineffective

Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron called for an end to mandatory minimum sentences. This was in the annual Dean’s Distinguished Lecture of the Law Faculty of the University of the Western Cape on 19 October. Here follows an edited and abbreviated version of his speech. (You can read the full speech which contains footnotes and references that have been omitted here. Please, before responding to this article, make sure to read the full version.)

Twenty years ago our Parliament adopted the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 1997, introducing the harsh mandatory minimum sentencing laws that have plagued our country ever since.

The statute strictly curtails the power of judges to determine the length of certain prison terms. They may only depart from the pre-determined sentences if they are satisfied that “substantial and compelling circumstances exist which justify the imposition of a lesser sentence”.

The Act mandates life sentences for certain serious offenses, including premeditated murder, murder of a law enforcement official or potential state witness and various forms of rape. For other offenses, such as robbery and certain drug related offenses, offenders must be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Make no mistake: all the violent crimes listed are horrible and I do not argue that criminals should not suffer severe punishment for the horrors they inflict on members of the public.

My point is different. It is that minimum sentences are a poorly-thought out, misdirected, hugely costly and, above all, ineffective way of punishing criminals. They have a pernicious effect on our correctional system, the offenders in it, and, most of all, us – our society. Minimum sentences offer us a false promise – the belief that we are actually doing something about crime. And this false belief lets those who are responsible for effectively dealing with crime – our society’s leaders – off the hook.

Click here to read the full article.