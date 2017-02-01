Three women reported matter to gender equity officer last year

Wits silent on reports of professor being found guilty of sexual harassment

31 January 2017

Johannesburg – The University of the Witwatersrand would not comment on Tuesday on reports that one of its senior professors had been found guilty of sexual harassment.

"The university cannot comment on any process involving any staff member until such processes are finalised. This is likely to be later this week," spokesperson Shirona Patel said.

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday that three women who work at the institution had reported the matter to the university’s gender equity officer late last year. They formally lodged complaints of sexual harassment.

Eyewitness News reported that the professor made advances, promised to promote the women at work and help them further their studies. It said Wits had received the findings from an external panel of investigators on Friday.

