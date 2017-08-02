Father met with the school headmaster Cedric Poleman last Friday to thrash out issue

Wynberg school boy haircut dispute resolved

1 August 2017

Cape Town - Wynberg Junior Boys High School has apologised to the father of a boy ordered to cut his hair, blaming the furore on an old ''form letter'', and not the child's ''fade'' cut.

''The issue is not about haircuts, but how Wynberg approached the situation in a ‘form-letter’ of bygone times,'' a statement on the Facebook page of the Wynberg Boys' Schools and Wynberg Old Boys Union said.

The statement was forwarded to News24 by the Western Cape Education Department when approached for comment.

Last week the boy's father posted a photograph of a letter that his son came home with telling him to get a haircut or face disciplinary action.

The father was not available to comment, but in media reports, he said he could not understand what was wrong with his son's hair which had been styled into a fade cut which is short on the side, and a little longer on top.

His father is an old boy of the school and met with the school headmaster principal Cedric Poleman last Friday to thrash it out.

Since then, the school has decided that through ''tough love'', the issue was resolved and praised the father and the school for resolving it.

In the statement the boy's father is quoted as saying on his own Facebook page, “We met with the school and everyone agreed that no one will interfere with the young man. All parties agreed that the letter was wrong. Thank you”.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer confirmed that it had been resolved.

Last year the department told schools to revise their dress codes, adding that dress codes must be in line with the "inclusive values" of the Constitution.

The department did not answer questions on how this process was proceeding.

News24