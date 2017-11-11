League says it will press for policies at ANC conference to dismantle media cartels

ANCWL STATEMENT ON THE APOLOGY OF TISO BLACK STAR TO ZION CHRISTIAN CHURCH

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted reports that the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) under the leadership of His Grace Right Reverend Dr B.E Lekganyane has rejected unremorseful apology from Tiso Blackstar.

Tiso Blackstar is exposed as stable of fake news. For sometime the likes of Sunday Times, Daily Dispatch, The Herald, Timeslives, Sunday World et al has been peddling false narratives intended to discredit in particular black leaders. The ANCWL demands the establishment of independent media regulatory body in South Africa. The self regulatory approach by media is not effective. In the 54th ANC National Conference, the ANCWL will persuade delegates to adopt policies that will dismantle the monopolised media cartels.

There is urgent need for the fundamental changes in the structure, systems and patterns of ownership, management and control of the media houses in South Africa. The ANCWL will further persuade delegates in the 54th ANC National Conference to elect leadership that will unapologetically champion radical transformation in all sectors of economy including the media.

The ANCWL applauds the ZCC for rejecting the unremorseful apology from Tiso Blackstar stable. In spirit of solidarity, the ANCWL calls all its members, supporters and the society in general to support the ZCC and boycott the Tiso Blackstar newspapers.

Radical transformation now or never!!

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 9 November 2017