Premier Zille leads Ghana trade mission

7 August 2017

Premier Helen Zille is currently leading a business delegation on a trade mission in Ghana.

The delegation – facilitated by the Western Cape’s Investment Promotion Agency, Wesgro – will engage in several meetings and businesses seminars to explore trade opportunities between the Western Cape and Ghana.

“Ghana is a strategic partner on the continent as West Africa’s 2nd largest economy, and Africa’s 12th largest. They have a diverse and rich resource base,” said Premier Zille.

“While we enjoy the benefits of strategic partnerships with countries in the EU and other parts of the world, Africa remains the largest opportunity for Western Cape Exports. Our province’s exports to Africa are currently worth an estimated R45.13 billion annually. We intend to harness further growth opportunities with Ghana as a key partner.”

Premier Zille will highlight the Western Cape’s offering in our priority sectors under our provincial economic strategy, Project Khulisa. Our strategic focus areas are Agri-processing, Toursim and the Energy Economy, which includes the Oil and Gas Sector.

“We look forward to engaging with our counterparts on how both regions can leverage key economic sectors to benefit the continent. The Western Cape continues to position itself as the gateway to the continent. Ghana is an integral part of this process as a leader in the West African region,” said Premier Zille.

As Cape Town and the Western Cape's official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, Wesgro is optimally positioned to champion economic opportunities for the Cape, drive growth and create jobs. The results of our previous trade missions, particularly to other African countries, are testament to this.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says: "South Africa is Ghana's 8th largest import source market. The majority of products exported to Ghana are agriculture and agri-processed goods, but also includes electronics and packaging equipment. The delegation for this Ghanaian mission features a diverse array of Cape businesses from sectors such as agri-processing, manufacturing and wine. Our trade team has organised a number of networking opportunities for the Premier and her delegation, and we look forward to a fruitful outcome."

As part of the trip, Premier Zille will also be attending the fifth annual African Network for Evidence-to-Action in Disability (AfriNEAD)Conference, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The conference is hosted in partnership with the University of Stellenbosch.

The Premier will deliver a keynote address on the subject: The role of government in supporting people with disabilities: reflections from the Western Cape Government, South Africa. The Premier will deliver insights on the leading role the Western Cape is playing in disability inclusion across all sectors of society.

Issued by Michael Mpofu, Spokesperson for Premier Helen Zille, 7 August 2017