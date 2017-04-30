Elvis Ramosebudi, founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance, appears in court

Zuma and Guptas top alleged assassination plot list

Johannesburg – A highly-placed source has confirmed to News24 that President Jacob Zuma and members of the Gupta family are among a list of senior government officials that were the targets of an alleged assassination plot by Elvis Ramosebudi.

The source, who has intimate knowledge of the case, provided News24 with two letters, both dated October 25, 2016 - one talking about plots against those involved in state capture, and the other talking about targeting those supporting "white monopoly capital".

The list in the "state capture" letter includes Gupta brothers Ajay, Rajesh and Atul, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, Zuma’s son Duduzani, Sars boss Tom Moyane and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

The second letter, focusing on "white monopoly capital targets" names axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

The letters emerged shortly after Ramosebudi appeared briefly at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

Ramosebudi, 23, who was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The Hawks said that in October last year they intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned where various members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and prominent South Africans were listed as targets.

According to the Hawks, the suspect is a founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) and he was arrested "while he was busy explaining to donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers".

Nineteen individuals were targeted and their names will only be divulged in court, the Hawks previously said.

On Friday, Ramosebudi confirmed to Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo, that he was unemployed.

Ratshibvumo read Ramosebudi his rights and told him that he had a right to legal aid.

"The charge you are facing, it is a very serious charge," Ratshibvumo said.

Ratshibvumo asked Ramosebudi if he intended getting his own lawyer, and Ramosebudi said he would apply for legal aid.

Prosecutor King Masemola said the state would oppose bail.

"You have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder of high profile so-called Gupta state capturers. I have a list of names but I request for further investigation, I am not in a position to divulge the names of the beneficiaries at this stage, we will oppose bail for further investigation."

Masemola said in the interest of justice, the court should not grant Ramosebudi bail.

Ratshibvumo said: "Given the seriousness of this matter I would urge you to get a legal attorney to decide whether you apply for bail or not."

He then requested clarity about a request for Ramosebudi’s mental state to be examined.

Masemola said: "The captain together in consultation with the advocate came to the conclusion that it was not normal for a person using his own personal bank account and go around to companies requesting for money.

"He was fundraising to pay whoever with that money. He went to Anglo American and asked for millions of amounts. A normal person would not do that.

"So they concluded that maybe... as a precautionary measure, he should go for a mental evaluation."

Ratshibvumo then asked Ramosebudi if he had been admitted to a mental illness rehabilitation centre, or if any of his family members had suffered from mental illness in the past.

"Not that I recall of," he responded.

Ratshibvumo postponed the matter to May 2 for Ramosebudi to meet with a legal aid attorney to discuss whether he will apply for bail or not.

He remains in custody.

News24