PRESIDENT ZUMA EXTENDS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO MINISTER SISULU ON PASSING OF HER HUSBAND

President Jacob Zuma has expressed his sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to Minister of Human Settlement, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu on the passing of her husband and renowned scholar, Professor Rok Ajulu.

“Professor Ajulu is a renowned internationalist and academic, he has contributed immensely to not only academia but also to the struggle for liberation in his own native Kenya and South Africa. His passing is great loss to his family, South Africa and indeed the continent.

“On behalf of government and all South Africans, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Minister Sisulu as well as Ajulu and Sisulu families. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul Rest in Peace.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 28 December 2016