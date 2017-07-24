Those found guilty of corruption should be kicked out of the ANC, says presidential candidate

Zuma must face disciplinary process for corruption allegations - Sisulu

Soweto - ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has proposed that President Jacob Zuma and others accused of corruption face disciplinary action.

She was responding to questions on Saturday on whether she would vote for Zuma to go when the motion of no confidence was heard in parliament on August 8.

She said she would first gauge the mood of the ANC. She said instead a disciplinary process must rather be instituted first.

“The reason I am insisting on a disciplinary process is that it allows everybody to explain themselves. If they are indeed innocent they will have the opportunity to indicate that."

She was speaking to journalists after launching her presidential campaign manifesto at Walter Sisulu Square, named after her father.

Her campaign was themed “It’s a must”. She promised to save and cleanse the ANC from the ills plaguing it, including corruption, if elected.

She appealed to ANC members and South Africans to support her anti-corruption campaign to replace Zuma as party president when his term ended in December.

“Corruption is a very corrosive disease," she said.

Following disciplinary action, Sisulu said, those found guilty must be kicked out of the 105 year old liberation movement.

Intensified calls

News24 reported earlier in July that the Integrity Commission wanted Zuma to step down, however their six page, 14-point report giving reasons for their decision had not been presented to the NEC.

They accused party Secretary Gwede Mantashe of suppressing the report.

Zuma is facing intensified calls for him to go from within the party, following the leaked Gupta emails that have indicated that the connected Gupta family, who are his friends, had influence in his cabinet and state-owned-entities.

Two members of parliament Makhozi Khoza and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan joined the calls for Zuma to go this week at two separate events. However they have faced the wrath of party members with ANC KwaZulu-Natal threatening to discipline Khoza for her remarks.

Sisulu said she wanted to meet Khoza, who has faced death threats for her outspokenness. She has since been placed under police protection following the threats that extended to her family.

“She is a very brave woman and brave women like herself attract all sorts of adverse comments and I would like to have a discussion with her."

She suggested that she wanted to guide Khoza through this process during their meeting.

“She is brave, outspoken and also what she says is true but we still need her in long run and I want her to look after herself."

