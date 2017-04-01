FF Plus says the country is on its way to becoming just another corrupt African state like Zimbabwe

Zuma places South Africa on altar for his own gain

31 March 2017

Pres Jacob Zuma's appointment of Malusi Gigaba as new minister of finance is part of the ongoing expansion of state capture by the Guptas and at the same time, the reinforcement of pres Zuma's faction within the ANC, said Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr Groenewald says pres Zuma is showing that he is willing to sacrifice South Africa in the interest of himself and his friends. South Africa is now on its way to become just another corrupt African state like Zimbabwe.

As far as Gigaba is concerned, Dr Groenewald said he has no proven financial background or qualifications and therefore does not instil any confidence in his abilities as a minister of finance.

“Pres Zuma's actions are detrimental to South Africa and its residents in terms of economic growth. This will simply cause more poverty, unemployment and the enrichment of a small black elite.

“The ministers who said they would resign if Pravin Gordhan is removed, will now have to prove that they were serious and should do the honourable thing by actually resigning. If the ministers resign and lodge and support a vote of no confidence in pres Zuma, they could rescue the people of South Africa by getting rid of the president.

“The appointment of Fikile Mbalula as minister of police is evidence that pres Zuma is not serious about combating crime. Mbalula is known as a comical figure who makes controversial remarks and the police is not a place for flippant and controversial figures.

“Pres Zuma clearly shows that he does not hesitate to place loyalists in posts even if they are incompetent.

“With the reshuffling of the cabinet the gloves are off in the battle within the ANC. Pres Zuma is in the process of destroying the ANC and pulling down the pillars onto himself.

“The only positive in this affair is that the ANC are being divided and could be ousted as governing party in 2019.

“Voters of South Africa must now make themselves heard and ensure that South Africa in 2019 forms a new government through coalitions that will act in the best interest of the country and its people," says Dr Groenewald.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 31 March 2017