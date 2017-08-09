Union criticises president over attack on alliance members

Zuma remains a tainted president - NEHAWU

8 August 2017

Pietermaritzburg - The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has criticised President Jacob Zuma over his recent remarks about leaders of the South African Communist Party (SACP), saying this demonstrated that Zuma was a divisive leader.

Unveiling a statue of African National Congress and SACP stalwart Harry Gwala in Caluza, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday, Zuma criticised the conduct of some within the SACP, especially those calling for the breakaway from the alliance, saying they showed a lack of political maturity which had been demonstrated by Gwala.

NEHAWU's Harry Gwala regional secretary Zimasile Giyama said they were disturbed by the unfortunate statement by the ANC president and questioned his choice of a venue in which to launch his attack on alliance members.

Giyama said they had noted, with dismay the use of the dead in order to narrowly persecute the living, and insisted that Zuma had joined the bandwagon by using Harry Gwala's commemoration as a platform to attack, not just the leadership of the SACP, but the party itself.

"It is always expected of senior leaders of the movement to be always above reproach, avoid attacking alliance partners in public; be meticulous when dealing with alliance relations, especially in the public platforms. Embattled as it were, our movement and the alliance needs healing and such utterances are far from healing the situation," said Giyama.

'Honourable thing'

By attacking SACP leaders, Zuma had stirred further divisions in the alliance and demonstrated why there have been calls for his removal from top office, he said.

"Mr Jacob Zuma rudely reminded us why it was a correct decision to advise him to do the honourable thing and step down, as he has no capacity or willingness to unite our movement or our country going forward.

"He remains a tainted president," Giyama insisted.

The region covers Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas, and is one of Cosatu's largest affiliates in KwaZulu-Natal.

News24