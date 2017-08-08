DA leader says Deputy Minister's assault of a woman is a criminal act and the president must take swift action to show it will not be tolerated

Zuma should fire Deputy Minister Manana immediately

7 August 2017

President Zuma should fire Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana immediately, regardless of the hollow apology Manana issued today.

Manana’s violent assault of a woman in a nightclub is a criminal act, which he has now confessed to, and is a profound disgrace to the government and to the country. Mr Manana continues to equivocate, claiming that he assaulted Ms Duma after “extreme provocation”. This is rubbish. There is no provocation whatsoever that justifies him using physical violence.

With South Africa’s horrifying record of violence against women, President Zuma must act swiftly to show the country that this conduct is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Mr Manana should also hand himself over the police, as he has now confessed to a crime for which a charge has already been laid.

We will never lead society in the fight to end violence against women unless we take firm action - and now is chance to do so. President Zuma, the country looks to you to fire Deputy Minister Manana now.

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 7 August 2017