Zuma takes charge of communications inter-ministerial committee

27 March 2017

Cape Town - President Jacob has taken charge of yet another inter-ministerial committee.

This time, the president will chair the reconstituted inter-ministerial committee on information and publicity, which will now be called the IMC on communications.

The president will now chair the IMC, assisted by communications minister Faith Muthambi, who will be responsible for the co-ordination of the communication function, the presidency said on Monday.

"The location of the communication function in the Communication Ministry will centralise communication and should improve the management of GCIS which will now report to one Minister, the Minister of Communications," the presidency said.

The committee was previously chaired by minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe.

The IMC consists of Radebe, Muthambi, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, David van Rooyen, economic development minister Ebrahim Patel, environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa, finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

It will also include international relations and co-operation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, police minister Nathi Nhleko, social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, state security minister David Mahlobo, telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele, minister of trade and industry Rob Davies and water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

"President Zuma has thanked Minister Radebe for his capable management of the function until the hand over to its rightful department," the presidency said.

Zuma announced last week that he would be leading the inter-ministerial committee on Comprehensive Social Security, following the Sassa crisis.

