OPINION

If the SACP go it alone will they survive?

Nicholas Woode-Smith |
19 July 2017
Nicholas Woode-Smith says Party's decision is a welcome move by an unwelcome party

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has announced its decision to contest future election on its own. This is a breakaway from its usual strategy of acting as a parasite in the Tripartite Alliance, relying on its more successful cousin (the African National Congress) for appointments and power.

The decision is allegedly due to the SACP’s view that the Tripartite Alliance is broken. It comes as more of an ultimatum, as the party stated that they will remain in the alliance if it is “reconfigured” to allow equal power between its members. 

Click here to read the full article. 

 

‘Piet Byleveld’ of software firm SAP? Adaire Fox-Martin probes Gupta kickback
The Mercedes of bakkies – X Class finally revealed after two year wait
“Don’t blow it”: Part two of an open letter to PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Right of Reply: Graeme Joffe on his SASCOC settlement
Watch! Busisiwe Mkhwebane could save SA yet – insights from lawyer ‘pal’

iSERVICE FEED