Robert W Vivian says the plan is a new form of tax and an attack on the liberty of all

The real implications of a legislated National Minimum Wage

A National Minimum Wage is merely a new form of tax and an attack on the liberty of all. The recent agreement to implement a legislated National Minimum Wage (NMW) in May 2018, with a starting rate of R20 per hour or R3 500 pm, has far reaching implications that need to be understood.

Lord Acton, the well-known historian, pointed out that “power tends to expand indefinitely until met by a more superior power.” This ebb and flow of power, he argued, is what explains modern history. One should always be observant of expanding power. A legislated National Minimum Wage is a new expansion of power. To understand this, it is necessary first to understand the traditional scope of legislative power.

Take the US Declaration of Independence. Its point of departure is that we are all endowed with certain unalienable rights. These include the rights to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness. These are rights we have. They are not given to us by the state. But, there are those who will want to violate these rights. Individually, we can try to protect ourselves but this protection is limited. And so, as John Locke pointed out, we form governments with the great and chief end of protecting these rights. But then the danger is that the very government we form may itself violate the very rights it is supposed protect. Indeed, John Stuart Mill argued any attack on Liberty comes from governments. To prevent this, the powers of governments are circumscribed by law. But even a government under law can be hi-jacked. Or, as more commonly said nowadays, captured.

Governments, of course, need funding if they are to provide the obligated protection. Thus, governments acquired power to take property through taxation from individuals, but this too was strictly circumscribed in law. Taxing income became the only form of taxation, and, following the signing of the Magna Carta in 1215, no taxation could be levied without consent. Taxation was through a law of general application, with no expenditure incurred without appropriation. But, eventually, these safeguards were not enough.

The role of government expanded beyond the protection of unalienable rights until the tax burden exceeded the taxing capabilities of nations. Funding was then through debt, but, that source of funding too became exhausted, and that, as the NMW shows, is not the end of the matter. Lord Acton’s observation continues to apply. Power to tax has continued to expand by taking on a different form. The NMW is simply a new form of taxation.

It is important, first, to understand what the NMW is not. It is not a measure against exploitation. The Marxist theory of labour exploitation is that labour produces a surplus which is appropriated by the capitalist. For example, should a capitalist charge R100 per hour yet pays the employee R30 per hour, the capitalist appropriates R70 per hour. If this, indeed, happened, companies would have very large profit margins. Where the NMW will apply, profit margins are very thin. In the vast majority of cases, the NMW cannot be absorbed within the existing profits of the companies affected and, thus, no exploitation in the Marxist sense will take place.

The main stated purpose of the NMW is to increase incomes to improve the standard of living of employees and reduce inequality - not to combat exploitation. Yet, the NMW will force the wage rate of employees to be increased to above what an employer can absorb, above the market rate. In many cases, employers will be forced to pass the increase on to customers via increased prices and also to reduce expenditure including by reducing employee numbers. In the US, for example, it is estimated the adoption of the new NWM will increase the cost of fast foods by 38%. This is the same as a special sales tax of 38% in addition to the existing VAT.

Legislative power is to be used to force the transfer of money from one group of persons, customers/employers, to another, employees. The differential increase is a form of taxation levied for the benefit of another person. This is what I call the Masakhane Tax - a social welfare transfer which does not go through the books of government.

Although the initial NMW rate is perceived to be low, even so it is estimated that 47 percent (or 6.2 million employees) of the labour force earn below the stated rate. It should, therefore, be clear that the unrecorded welfare transfers that will take place in South Africa with the passing of the NMW will run into billions of rands.

These amounts will be off balance sheet welfare transfers and, therefore, impossible to assess. The low rate, of course, will be only the beginning. As society gets used to the NMW, after aiming first for a “living wage”, it will be used to raise the level ever higher. The economic nature of the NMW is clear; it is socialism evolving in a new direction.

The initial form of socialism was state socialism. The state would provide education, health services, pensions and other social grants, etc, funded via taxation. The new form of socialism imposes costs directly on society through legislation. A similar outcome could be achieved via direct taxation by implementing Milton Friedman’s negative taxation which has morphed into a Guaranteed Basic Minimum Income (GBMI), an idea that gained sufficient support in Switzerland to justify a referendum, only to be rejected in June last year. Obviously, if the GBMI route had been followed, the cost of the taxation would be clear to all.

While the purpose of the state is to protect unalienable rights, John Stuart Mill recognised the threat to liberty would come from governments. He, therefore, set about searching for “the nature and limits of the power which can legitimately be exercised by society over individuals.” He called this limit Liberty. Where a government goes beyond that limit, there is no Liberty. He famously established this limit of state power, “That the only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilised community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.”

It is thus clear that the NMW is an attack on liberty. Every individual, as part of liberty, has an unalienable right to work, a right that governments are supposed to protect. With the passing of the NMW legislation, a person will be deprived by law of their right to work. Persons can understand that they cannot commit murder, cannot steal, cannot rape, cannot kidnap and so on, but they will not understand that they cannot work.

Similarly, an employer will not understand that they cannot employ someone at an agreed rate when the employment produces virtually no profit. At this level, the main economic objective of employment is not profits, it is employment itself. With this new use of state power, the role of governments is no longer confined to protecting unalienable rights, such as the right to work.

When governments feel free to do anything they please, they are no longer able to tell the difference between what they can and cannot do. When UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne announced cuts to the state welfare budget, at the same time, he announced a compensatory increase in the off balance sheet, NMW. He missed the point; the one was government expenditure, over which he had some control, and the other, private sector. He was seamlessly shifting welfare expenditure for the state to the private sector.

As governments lose sight of where liberty ends and tyranny starts, so they will take upon themselves unlimited powers to dictate to the private sector which will lead to nationalisation by regulation; by decree. The NMW is just one step of many. Beware!

Robert W Vivian is Professor of Finance and Insurance, School of Economics & Business Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand